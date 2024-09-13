Armed men gun down 14 people in central Afghanistan

Kabul, Sep 13 Armed men gunned down 14 people and four others sustained injuries in central Afghanistan's Daykundi province on Thursday, a local media outlet TOLO news reported.

The victims of the incident were residents of Daykundi province, who went to welcome the pilgrims, the private media outlet reported, according to Xinhua news agency.

Mufti Abdul Mateen Qani, spokesman for the Ministry of Interior, late on Thursday night confirmed the incident without providing more details.

The rival Daesh or the Islamic State outfit has claimed responsibility for the attack.

