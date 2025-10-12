Armed terrorist caught at Herodian Palace
Tel Aviv [Israel], October 12 (ANI/TPS): Israeli military forces, in cooperation with the Police, arrested an armed suspect near the Herodion area in the Etzion Brigade - south of Jerusalem.
Herodion is a palace built by King Herod approximately 2,000 years ago in the vicinity of Bethlehem. Today, it is a significant archaeological site popular with tourists.
The forces also located and confiscated a "Carlo" type weapon, a pistol and cartridges in the building from which he was operating. (ANI/TPS)
