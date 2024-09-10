Armenia to host Yerevan Dialogue on Sept 9-11; emerging international order, climate change on agenda

Yerevan [Armenia], September 10 : Yerevan Dialogue will be held from September 9-11 in the Armenian capital, where various stakeholders, including heads of state, academics, and students will address pressing global issues.

The Yerevan Dialogue is being hosted by the Armenian Foreign Ministry in collaboration with the Observer Research Foundation (ORF).

"This event will bring together a diverse group of stakeholders, including heads of state, academics, and students, to address pressing global issues ranging from climate change and conflict to technology and health," the press release stated.

The Dialogue will be inaugurated by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on September 10. Armenian Foreign Minister, Ararat Mirzoyan, will also participate in the inaugural session.

This gathering will feature representatives from over 60 countries, including ministers, former heads of state and government, journalists, and experts.

Notable attendees include Xavier Bettel, Vice Prime Minister, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade; Minister for Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Affairs, Luxembourg; Peter Szijjarto, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Hungary. Davit Karapetyan, Secretary General, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Armenia; Ali bin Samikh Al Marri, Minister of Labour, Qatar; Kirti Vardhan Singh, Minister of State for Environment, Forest & Climate Change, India; and Narek Mkrtchyan, Minister of Labour and Social Affairs, Republic of Armenia, the release further stated.

The conversations at the Yerevan Dialogue will be centered around five key themes namely; the emerging international order, connectivity, green transitions and the future of energy, digital societies as stable and safe economic engines, and the Future of Work

"With more than 170 participants from across the globe, the Yerevan Dialogue will bring the world's debates to Armenia, fostering fresh ideas, solutions, and perspectives," the release added.

