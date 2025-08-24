Army Chief embarks on official visit to Algeria to boost defence ties

New Delhi, Aug 24 In a significant step toward strengthening India’s defence and strategic relations with North Africa, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi has embarked on a four-day official visit to Algeria from August 25 to 28, the Ministry of Defence announced on Sunday.

This visit comes soon after the recent visits by the President of India and the Chief of Defence Staff, underlining the importance accorded to strengthening India-Algeria relations.

“The visit aims to reinforce defence and security engagement between India and Algeria, with a focus on bolstering Army-to-Army cooperation, sharing perspectives on regional and global security challenges, and exploring avenues for defence industrial collaboration,” the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

During his visit, General Dwivedi will hold meetings with top Algerian defence officials, including General Said Chanegriha, Minister Delegate to the Minister of National Defence & Chief of Staff of the People’s National Army; Lieutenant General Mostefa Smaali, Commander of Land Forces; and Dr Swati Kulkarni, the Indian Ambassador to Algeria.

He will also visit several key military institutions, including the School of Command and Major Staff in Tamentfoust and the Cherchell Military Academy, one of Algeria’s premier training establishments. A ceremonial tribute will be paid at the iconic Martyrs Memorial, commemorating Algeria’s struggle for independence.

The visit builds on the momentum generated by the recent Defence Seminar held in Algiers from July 30 to August 1, 2025, where Indian defence industries showcased their technological capabilities and explored opportunities for collaboration in defence manufacturing and technology transfer.

The Ministry noted that the COAS’s visit is expected to “further deepen the historic ties between the two nations and provide impetus to advancing shared security interests, regional stability and defence cooperation.”

As India continues to expand its strategic footprint across Africa, this high-level military engagement with Algeria is seen as a critical move to strengthen India’s partnerships in the region, especially in light of emerging security dynamics and the need for multilateral defence collaboration.

