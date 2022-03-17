Army chief Gen Naravane speaks to General of Japan Ground Self-Defense Force on defence cooperation

Army Chief General MM Naravane on Thursday held a telephonic interaction with General Yoshida Yoshihide, Chief of Staff, Ground Self-Defence Force, Japan and discussed aspects of bilateral defence cooperation.

"General MM Naravane, #COAS had a video telephonic interaction with General Yoshida Yoshihide, Chief of Staff, Ground Self-Defence Force, #Japan and discussed aspects of bilateral Defence Cooperation," Indian Army tweeted.

Earlier, on Tuesday, India and Japan held a 6th Act East Forum meeting.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla chaired the 6th Act East Forum with the Japanese Ambassador to India Satoshi Suzuki and exchanged views on possible new areas of cooperation between both countries.

Taking to Twitter, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that both sides reviewed the progress of ongoing projects in connectivity, hydropower, forest management, water supply and sewerage, skills, Japanese language.

The meeting was attended by representatives of relevant Ministries and State Governments of the North Eastern Region of India. In addition, officials of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the Japan Foundation (JF) participated, the MEA stated.

They reviewed the progress of ongoing projects in various areas including connectivity, hydropower, forest management, water supply and sewerage, skill development and Japanese language education. They also exchanged views on possible new areas of cooperation, the statement added.

( With inputs from ANI )

