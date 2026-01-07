Army Chief General Dwivedi lays wreath at IPKF memorial in Sri Lanka

Colombo, Jan 7 India's Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi on Wednesday laid a wreath at the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) Memorial in Sri Lanka, paying homage to the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during Operation Pawan.

In a statement shared on X, Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) stated, "General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS, laid a wreath at the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) Memorial in Sri Lanka, paying solemn homage to the brave soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of peace, stability and regional harmony during Operation PAWAN."

"The IPKF Memorial honours the valour and supreme sacrifice of Indian Army troops during the IPKF's operations in Sri Lanka from 1987 to 1990. It stands as an enduring symbol of courage, professionalism and the Indian Army’s unwavering commitment to peacekeeping and regional security," it added.

The Indian Army Chief arrived in Sri Lanka after concluding his engagements in the United Arab Emirates. In a statement, the ADGPI noted that General Dwivedi's visit to Sri Lanka showcases the strong commitment of two nations to enhance mutual understanding, deepen cooperation in areas of shared interest and defence cooperation.

"General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS, proceeded on an official visit to Sri Lanka today. The visit underscores the strong commitment of both nations to enhance mutual understanding, deepen cooperation in areas of shared interest and further strengthen bilateral Defence Cooperation," Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) posted on X.

"The visit takes place against the backdrop of Operation Sagar Bandhu, reflecting India’s enduring brotherhood with our steadfast partner," it added.

Last November, India launched Operation Sagar Bandhu, as the First Responder in the immediate aftermath of the devastating Cyclone Ditwah, to provide urgent Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) support to Sri Lanka. Cyclone Ditwah triggered widespread flooding, landslides and large-scale infrastructure damage across Sri Lanka, overwhelming the country's disaster-response mechanisms.

During his visit, General Dwivedi will meet senior military and civil leadership, including the Commander of the Sri Lanka Army, Deputy Minister of Defence and the Defence Secretary; and hold detailed discussions on matters of mutual interest, including training cooperation, capacity building and regional security, according to statement released by Ministry of Defence. He will address officers at the Defence Services Command and Staff College (DSCSC) and interact with officers and trainees at the Army War College in Buttala.

In a statement, the Ministry of Defence stated, "The visit of the Chief of the Army Staff to the UAE and Sri Lanka reaffirms India’s commitment to strengthening defence cooperation, fostering mutual trust and enhancing interoperability with friendly nations in the Indian Ocean Region and West Asia."

