Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Israel Defence Ministry DG discuss bilateral defence cooperation

New Delhi [India], July 24 : Major General (res) Eyal Zamir, the Israeli Defence Ministry's Director General, called on Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, on Tuesday and discussed bilateral defence cooperation.

The Israeli Major General and CAS Dwivedi further discussed issues of mutual interest.

"Maj Gen (Retd) Eyal Zamir, Director General of #Israel Ministry of Defence called on #GeneralUpendraDwivedi #COAS and discussed issues of mutual interest including bilateral #DefenceCooperation," the Indian Army stated in a post on X.

https://x.com/adgpi/status/1815791678332010533

India and Israel are strategic partners. The bilateral political ties are warm and forward-looking.

The civilizational relations between the countries date back more than two millennia.

India has welcomed Jews for several centuries, and their contribution, in turn, has enriched

Indian culture.

Both countries have established bilateral consultation mechanisms in all sectors of collaboration, including water, agriculture, counter-terrorism, and defence.

As part of regular goodwill visits by Indian ships, three Indian naval ships from the Western Fleet made a port call in Haifa in May 2017. INS Tarangini, a naval training ship, made a port call in Haifa in September 2018. India participated in a multilateral Air Force exercise, Blue Flag-2021, held in October 2021 in Israel.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor