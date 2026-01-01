Around 40 dead, 100 injured in Swiss bar fire in Crans-Montana, says Italian MFA

Bern [Switzerland], January 1 : The Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Thursday stated that around 40 people have died and 100 others have been injured in a non-arson fire at the "Le Constellation" bar in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, citing information provided by the Valais Cantonal Police.

In a statement, the Italian MFA said the victims are currently unidentifiable due to severe burns, noting that a collection point for family members has been established at the Regent Conference Centre in Crans-Montana.

"According to information provided by the Valais Cantonal Police, there are approximately 40 deaths and 100 injuries due to the non-arson fire that occurred at the Constellation bar last night in Crans-Montana. The victims cannot be identified due to the severe burns they suffered. A collection point for family members has been set up at the Regent conference center in Crans-Montana," the statement read.

However, as per Cantonal Police Commander Frederic Gisler, the bar fire had killed several dozen and left 100 others injured, CNN reported. However, no exact number was provided.

The Italian MFA further added that the Italian Ambassador to Switzerland and the Italian Consul General in Geneva are travelling to the site of the incident for assessment.

According to the Valais Cantonal Police, the fire broke out on New Year's Eve at approximately 1:30 am (local time) at the "Le Constellation" bar.

Significant police, fire, and rescue forces responded immediately to the scene, and a large-scale emergency operation is ongoing.

The area has been completely cordoned off, and a no-fly zone has been established over Crans-Montana, the police said in their statement.

"Significant police, fire, and rescue forces immediately responded to the scene to assist the numerous victims. The operation is still ongoing. The area is completely closed off. A no-fly zone has been established over Crans-Montana," the statement read.

Following the incident, the President of the Swiss Confederation, Guy Parmelin, expressed grief over the tragedy, noting that a "moment of joy turned into a tragedy."

"What was a moment of joy turned into a tragedy in Crans-Montana last night, felt across the country and beyond. The Federal Council has taken note of this with deep dismay. Its thoughts are with the victims, the injured, and their families, and it extends its deepest condolences," stated in a post on X.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his solidarity with the victims' families and the Swiss government over the incident.

"Deep emotion following the fire in Crans-Montana. My thoughts go to the bereaved families and the injured. To Switzerland, to its people and to its authorities, I convey the full solidarity of France and our fraternal support," he stated in a post on X.

According to CNN, citing two witnesses, the deadly fire might have been triggered by sparklers attached to champagne bottles.

"There were waitresses carrying champagne bottles with sparklers on them, and they carried them close to the ceiling, which caused it to catch fire," one witness said, as quoted by CNN.

"One waitress was standing on another waiter's shoulders, and the bottle and the flames were just a few centimetres away from the ceiling," the other added, as quoted by CNN.

Both witnesses estimated that at least 200 people were inside the bar at the time.

The US Embassy in Bern also expressed deep sorrow over the incident and extended thoughts and prayers to the victims, the injured, and their families. The Embassy also urged US citizens in Switzerland to notify their families of their safety.

"The U.S. Embassy in Bern is deeply saddened by the tragic fire that occurred overnight in Crans-Montana. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who lost their lives, those who were injured, and their loved ones. We extend our sincere appreciation to the first responders and emergency personnel for their swift and courageous efforts," the US Embassy in Bern said in its statement.

"We encourage U.S. citizens in Switzerland to notify family and friends of their safety," it added.

The British Embassy noted in its statement that nationals from multiple countries may be affected by the fire, with Swiss emergency services responding.

The Embassy further said it is closely monitoring the situation and stands ready to support British nationals abroad 24/7.

"Swiss emergency services are responding to a fire in Crans-Montana, with nationals from multiple countries likely affected. We continue to monitor the situation. Whilst we have not been approached for assistance, our staff stand ready to support British nationals abroad 24/7," the statement read.

