Around 40 Indians died, over 50 injured, says MEA after fire engulfs labour housing facility in Kuwait

New Delhi [India], June 13 : Around 40 Indians are understood to have died and over 50 are injured in a tragic fire incident at a labour housing facility in the Mangaf area of Kuwait on Wednesday, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The people who have sustained injuries are admitted and treated in five government hospitals in Kuwait: Adan, Jaber, Farwaniya, Mubarak Al Kabeer and Jahra hospitals.

Citing the hospital authorities, the MEA reported that most of the admitted patients are stable.

"The Embassy is ascertaining the full details from the concerned Kuwaiti authorities and the company. We offer our deepest condolences to the bereaved families," the MEA said in a release on Wednesday night.

Following the incident, the Ambassador of India in Kuwait, Adarsh Swaika, immediately visited the location of the incident and also the hospitals to ascertain the welfare of the Indian nationals.

"The Embassy continues to coordinate with local authorities to assist Indian nationals who have been injured in this unfortunate incident and extend all possible support," the MEA release said, noting that the Embassy is receiving full cooperation from the Kuwaiti authorities.

"On the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Minister of State Kirti Vardhan Singh is immediately travelling to Kuwait to work towards early repatriation of mortal remains as well as for medical assistance to those injured," the release added.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Kuwait continues to remain in touch with local authorities to provide relief to those affected in the incident.

The Embassy has established a helpline +965-65505246 (WhatsApp and regular call) for family members to get in touch. Regular updates are being provided through the helpline.

Earlier, soon after the news of the fire incident in Kuwait broke out, Prime Minister Modi chaired a review meeting and announced an ex-gratia relief of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister Relief Fund to the families of deceased Indian nationals.

PM Modi expressed his deep sorrow at the unfortunate incident and extended condolences to the families of the deceased. He further wished for the speedy recovery of those injured and assured all possible assistance from the Indian government.

According to the Prime Minister's Office official statement, "The meeting was chaired at his residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, New Delhi."

"Prime Minister announced ex-gratia relief of Rs 2 lakh to the families of deceased India nationals from the Prime Minister Relief Fund," the statement added.

The Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, the Minister of State for External Affairs Kirtivardhan Singh, the PM's Principal Secretary, Pramod Kumar Mishra, the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra and other senior officials were also present in the meeting.

