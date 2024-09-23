Art exhibition on "Ramayan Resonance" starts in Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 23 : The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, in collaboration with Nepal Academy of Fine Arts (NAFA), has started art exhibition, 'Ramayan Resonance: Celebrating a Shared Heritage' from Monday.

Inaugurated by Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava and Minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Badri Prasad Pandey, the exhibition exhibits curations by Gargi Seth.

"The exhibition was inaugurated by Hon'ble Minister of Culture, Tourism & Civil Aviation, Mr. Badri Prasad Pandey & Ambassador. The Chancellor of NAFA Mr. Narad Mani Hartamchhali, & DDG @iccr_hq Ms. Anju Ranjan also graced the event alongside renowned Nepali artists & art lovers," the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu posted on X.

The exhibition runs from September 23-30, at the gallery of Nepal Academy of Fine Arts.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor