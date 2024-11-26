Artificial Intelligence Office, EHRDC launch '5000 Digital Talent' initiative

Dubai [UAE], November 26 (ANI/WAM): The UAE's Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Office, in partnership with the Emirati Human Resources Development Council (EHRDC) in Dubai, has launched the pioneering initiative to train 5,000 Emirati students in future technologies over the next five years.

The move is under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, and Chairman of the Higher Committee for Future Technology and Digital Economy.

This initiative aligns with Dubai's strategic vision to equip Emirati talent with the skills required to enhance the digital economy, position the nation as a global leader in innovation and sustainability and empower youth for leadership roles in rapidly evolving technology sectors.

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, stated that the UAE government continues to work to implement the leadership's directives by investing in national talents and empowering them with the tools and skills necessary to enhance their role in shaping the future.

He pointed out that the government, through its plans, strategies, and initiatives, seeks to empower individuals and national talents, equipping them with the skills and knowledge needed for active participation in the comprehensive digital development journey, focusing on innovation and developing national talents.

Al Olama further added that equipping national talents and young generations with digital skills aligns with the UAE's approach, aiming to ensure a promising digital future where every individual in society contributes to driving positive change and shaping a more innovative future.

Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of the EHRDC, stated, "This initiative demonstrates our unwavering commitment to empowering Emirati talent to lead in the digital economy. These partnerships reflect the Council's leadership in bridging academia and industry, ensuring our youth have the skills and tools to thrive in the technology sector. This aligns with Dubai's vision of fostering innovation and achieving sustainable economic growth."

As part of the 5000 Digital Talent initiative, the Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Office, in collaboration with the EHRDC, signed an MoU to enhance partnerships with technology companies. The initiative aims to develop talent and train 5,000 students over five years, ensuring a future-ready workforce.

The Council also signed MoUs with LinkedIn, SAS and universities, including the University of Dubai, Zayed University, and Higher Colleges of Technology, to enhance students' skills and readiness for professional roles in the technology sector through digital development, industry-specific training, mentorship, and practical learning opportunities.

Targeting third and fourth year university students, the initiative provides mentorship, practical training, and access to leading industry partners.

The launch ceremony, attended by high-ranking officials, industry leaders, and university students, highlighted the strategic importance of these partnerships in shaping the UAE's digital future. (ANI/WAM)

