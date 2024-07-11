'Artificial Intelligence Office' launches inaugural AI Challenge to foster AI-focused businesses, talents

Dubai [UAE], July 11 (ANI/WAM): The UAE's Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Office, the Mastercard Centre for Advanced AI and Cyber Technology in Dubai and First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) have announced the launch of their inaugural "AI Challenge".

In line with the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence, the initiative seeks to fuel the growth of the UAE's thriving AI landscape and foster new opportunities for AI-focused businesses and talent.

Saqr Binghalib, Executive Director of UAE's Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Office, said, "The UAE government focuses on strengthening partnerships with leading technology companies, innovators and talent who seek to drive the nation's progress and prosperity journey. Its efforts aim to advance technological progress, shape the future of Artificial Intelligence and consolidate the UAE's position at the forefront of leading countries in future fields.

"The AI Challenge will contribute to attracting innovators and talented individuals to enhance the country's coding community and create a nurturing and stimulating environment for them to use the best of their abilities to shape a brighter future for our society."

J.K. Khalil, Division President, East Arabia, Mastercard, said, "AI is fast becoming one of the greatest game changers of our time, reshaping the way we handle our finances, conduct business and interact with the global economy. At Mastercard, we are dedicated to harnessing AI as a force for good, and we wholeheartedly support the UAE's vision to spearhead innovation in this space.

The AI Challenge is a natural extension of our innovation-driven partnerships with the UAE's Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Office and FAB that builds on our shared commitment to supporting the country's thriving startup scene."

The challenge invites seed and Series A startups to propose innovative AI-driven solutions in cybersecurity, generative AI in banking and finance, customer lifecycle management, productivity enhancement, emerging fintech, and ESG. The competition will culminate in a pitch day, during which finalists will be assessed by a panel of experts from the three partners.

The winner will receive a cash prize of US$150,000, access to Mastercard's global sponsorships, events, and priceless assets, and an accelerated enrolment into its award-winning global startup engagement programme, Start Path.

Start Path helps startups scale their business through mentoring, innovation opportunities and engagement with the technology company's global network of banks, merchants, partners and digital players.

Since 2014, Mastercard has supported over 400 startups from 54 countries through Start Path, which have already secured more than $25 billion in post-programme capital.

Interested applicants can register for the AI Challenge at https://mstr.cd/3XIQuWF by 25th August 2024.

Last year, Mastercard launched the Centre for Advanced AI and Cyber Technology in Dubai in collaboration with the UAE's Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Office. The project seeks to enhance AI capabilities and readiness in the region.

The global technology company also has a long-term partnership with FAB that focuses on co-creating disruptive products and services powered by advanced technology. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor