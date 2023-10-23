Arun Govil shot through his injury for upcoming film 'Notice'

Mumbai, Oct 23 Actor Arun Govil, who recently wrapped up the last schedule of the film 'Notice', was injured on the sets of the film but he kept working through the pain to ensure that the schedule doesn't get disturbed.

Arun has reunited with actress Dipika Chikalia after their iconic stint in the Indian television epic -- Ramayan.

On the final day of filming, Aditya Pratap Raghuvanshi, the actor and producer of ‘Notice’,shared a moving story of the occurrence.

The event happened on the Chitrakoot set when Arunwas hurt during a crucial part while filming the forthcoming film.

In a scene where Arun, who plays Narayan Gupta, is about to be detained by the officer, the driver of the police jeep, while taking the reverse hit Arun's elbow hard as he was standing near to the Jeep. The entire crew panicked when the actor was hit in the elbow. However, Arun asked the director and team to continue shooting despite his injuries.

Aditya also highlighted Arun's approach during the filming process. His kind and accommodating personality has made an unforgettable imprint on the whole cast and crew.

‘Notice’ has been directed by Pradeep Gupta and is a drama with elements of social criticism that aims to connect the spectator emotionally while conveying a powerful message.

The film is set to hit theatres in early 2024.

