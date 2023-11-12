Arushi Nishank on ‘Kaphal’: 'Amalgamation of how India meets Bharat'

Mumbai, Nov 12 Producer-actress Arushi Nishank's web series ‘Kaphal’ has gone on floors in Nainital, and she has called it very special to her, adding that the show is an amalgamation of how India meets Bharat.

Calling it a dream come true,Arushisaid: “It all began two years ago with a dream and an idea. Many have come and gone, but the enthusiasm remains unwavering. I've encountered numerous challenging phases where anyone could have easily given up, but by the grace of God and my unwavering belief, I stand tall in the face of adversity. Now, withKaphalhitting the stage, being a producer marks a proud moment for me.”

She further shared: “Kaphalis a Pahadi native fruit and I am a proud pahadi. The show is anamalgamationof howIndiameetsBharat. Just like the fruit, we want to showcase in the show that in our day-to-day busy life, we fail to appreciate life and the small moments, instead always looking for more.”

“The show also captures the beautiful landscapes of Uttarakhand, the simple Uttarakhandi people, the traditions and the value exchange between the city people and the village people will also be a thing to look forward to. In short,It'sa heartful, slice-of-life show,” she shared.

Talking about producing the film, she said: “I serve as the producer ofKaphal, awebseriesproduced by Himshrri Films in collaboration with Disney+Hotstar. The project has very good casting, in the form of Divyenndu Sharma, Vinay Pathak, Mukti Mohan, and Kusha Kapila.”

Speaking of the ensemble cast,Arushishared: “Every film orwebserieshas its own destiny. We have tried to keep the cast so fresh that it would be a treat to watch each one of them. The pairing is fresh, the concept is new, and altogether I feel we are blessed on how the show is taking its own shape and things are falling into place.”

She continued: “In the realm of acting, there are numerous projects in the pipeline. One of which is called 'Tarini'.It'sa film based on six Indian women naval officers circumnavigating in a made-in-Indiaboat, and I am playing a pivotal role.”

“With each project, I feel what truly matters is the storyline, the story should be inspirational, connecting, and impactful to the people. It should encourage them to live their life without any fear and make a mark that impacts other lives in good ways too,” she added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor