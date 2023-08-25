As G20 President, theme decided by India reflects global harmony: PM Modi

Athens [Greece], August 25 : Addressing the Indian diaspora in Greece, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pointed out that the theme chosen by India as the chair of the G20 Summit reflects global harmony and added that the country's role before the world is changing rapidly.

PM Narendra Modi said, "Today, India is working on a scale which seemed unimaginable 10 years back..."

While addressing the diaspora event organised at the Athens Conservatoire on Friday, PM Modi said, "Today the world is heading towards a new world order. With its increasing capability, India's role before the world is also changing rapidly...A few days from now, the G20 Summit is going to be held in India. As G20 president, the theme decided by India reflects global harmony. The theme is 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' - One Earth, One Family, One Future..."

PM Modi also stated that today, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as well as the World Bank appreciated the strong economy that India represents.

The Prime Minister said, "Today, be it IMF or World Bank - they don't get tired of appreciating the strong economy of India. Big companies across the world are competing to invest in India. Today, India is the fifth-largest economic power and every big expert says that in the next few years, it will be among the top three."

PM Modi also pointed out, that at the time when the world took a pause due to the outbreak of Coronavirus disease, Indian medicines continued the supply chain and didn't let it stop.

"You saw how during Corona Indian medicines continued the supply chain and didn't let it stop. Made In India Corona vaccine, saved crores of lives across the world. In the Corona period, there were langars in Gurudwaras, bhandaras in temples. Sikh youths set an example for humanity. The work done by India as a nation, as a society is our culture," he said.

PM Modi today commenced his visit to Greece by paying tribute at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Athens earlier today.

Later on, he received a ceremonial guard of honour. PM Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister in the last 40 years to visit Greece.

The last Prime Ministerial visit from India to Greece was in 1983. Greece Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had visited New Delhi in 2019.

India and Greece enjoy civilizational ties, which have strengthened in recent years through cooperation in areas like maritime transport, defence, trade and investments and people-to-people ties.

