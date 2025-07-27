As humanitarian situation in Gaza Strip reaches critical stage, UAE will resume aid airdrop immediately: Abdullah bin Zayed

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 27 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, affirmed that the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip has reached a critical and unprecedented stage.

Sheikh Abdullah emphasised that the United Arab Emirates remains at the forefront of efforts to deliver life-saving assistance to the Palestinian people.

In a post today on his account on the social media platform "X", he said: "We will continue delivering relief support to those most in need by land, air, and sea," reaffirming the immediate resumption of airdrop operations for humanitarian aid.

He stressed that the UAE's commitment to alleviating suffering and supporting the Palestinian people is resolute and unwavering.

These remarks come as the UAE continues, through various humanitarian initiatives, to send urgent relief and medical aid to the Gaza Strip in an effort to alleviate the humanitarian crisis faced by its residents.

The UAE is among the leading nations that responded quickly at the outset of the crisis by establishing both air and sea bridges to aid those affected. This includes the launch of the "Birds of Goodness" operation, during which dozens of airdrops of food and relief supplies have been conducted over the Strip. (ANI/WAM)

