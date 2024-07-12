As India-Sri Lanka fishermen dispute remains "persistent problem", Sri Lankan minister calls for solution

By Ashoke Raj

New Delhi [India], July 12 : The issue of Indian fishermen being arrested by Sri Lankan authorities has once again come to the forefront with Sri Lanka's State Minister of Foreign Affairs Tharaka Balasuriya terming it as a "persistent problem" between the two countries.

The visiting Sri Lankan minister, however, did not discuss the issue with his counterpart, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, but emphasised that it is important to find a solution for the sake of "poor fishermen".

"This is a persistent problem. But I also would think that especially the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and the people of Tamil Nadu should realise that the people in the north and east have suffered the most during the war. After 30 years' war, for 30 years they suffered because of the war," Balasuriya told ANI, emphasising the longstanding nature of the issue.

Highlighting the scale of the problem, he noted, "If you see the numbers, it's not just like one or two fishermen coming to Sri Lanka, but it's thousands of boats from India coming and poaching the fish." He underscored the need for bilateral discussions to find a solution, pointing out that the poor fishermen from the north and east of Sri Lanka are the ones who suffer the most.

Balasuriya suggested that enhancing connectivity and developing tourism in the affected areas could provide alternative livelihoods for the fishermen. "At the moment when they don't have any other options they resort to fishing, but I think, through bilateral dialogue, we should be able to resolve this issue amicably," he stated.

Recently, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also wrote to EAM Jaishankar, urging him to secure the release of all fishermen apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy.

Responding to Stalin, Jaishankar said the Indian High Commission in Colombo and the Consulate in Jaffna have been expeditiously and consistently taking up such cases for the early release of those detained. Jaishankar assured Stalin that efforts to address the interests of the Indian fishing community would continue.

In response to another question about the Katchatheevu Island issue, which has also been a point of contention between the two countries, Balasuriya toldthat India has not recently raised the matter in bilateral discussions. "During the Indian elections, I think it was raised in the context of that as a historical mistake. But thereafter, it has not been raised with the government of Sri Lanka," he said.

Balasuriya provided a brief history of the discussions around Katchatheevu Island, noting that it has been raised in bilateral discussions three times. Initially, it was discussed when the island was used by the Royal Air Force for bombing during the British colonial period. Subsequent discussions addressed fishing rights and historical smuggling activities. However, he stressed, "The sovereignty of the island was not, I don't think even historically it has been discussed."

The island, located between Rameswaram (India) and Sri Lanka, was traditionally used by both Sri Lankan and Indian fishermen. In 1974, then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi accepted Katchatheevu as Sri Lankan territory under the "Indo-Sri Lankan Maritime agreement".

The 1974 Agreement regarding historic waters between Sri Lanka and India in the Palk Strait and the Palk Bay formally confirmed Sri Lanka's sovereignty over the island.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress for "callously" giving away the island to Sri Lanka during the tenure of the Indira Gandhi government.

