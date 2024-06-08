As Israel's defence forces rescue four hostages, President Herzog receives news with tears in eyes

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 8 : After Israeli defence forces successfully rescued four hostages from Hamas captivity on Saturday morning, Israel's President Isaac Herzog expressed gratitude and said they were emotional on hearing that the rescued hostages were reunited with families.

קיבלנו עם דמעות בעיניים את הבשורה המרגשת כל-כך על חילוצם מהשבי של נועה ארגמני, אלמוג מאיר, אנדריי קוזלוב ושלומי זיו, שנחטפו ב-7 באוקטובר מהמסיבה ברעים ושהתאחדו סוף סוף עם אהוביהם. בשם כל עם ישראל אני מודה לצה״ל, השב״כ, משטרת ישראל והימ״מ על מבצע חילוץ מרשים ונועז, ומייחל לחזרתם…— יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) June 8, 2024

While expressing his immense happiness, Israel's President said, "We received with tears in our eyes the very moving news about the rescue from the captivity of Noa Argamani, Almog Meir, Andrey Kozlov and Shlomi Ziv, who were kidnapped on October 7th from the party in Ra'i and who were finally reunited with their loved ones."

Further, he also thanked the forces for their impressive rescue operation and also expresses hope for the quick return of all abducted individuals to their families, ending with the phrase "Israel Lives!"

"On behalf of the entire people of Israel, I thank the IDF, the Shin Bet, the Israel Police and the Israel Defense Forces for an impressive and daring rescue operation, and I wish for the speedy return of all our abductees to their families. Israel Lives!," said Isaac Herzog.

נועה, כמה טוב שבאת הביתה 🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/DPakzOFHPT— יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) June 8, 2024

Following this, Israel's President also shared a video of one of the hostages recently rescued and said, "Noah, how good you came home."

🔴Watch IDF Spokesperson RAdm. Daniel Hagari’s statement regarding our operation to bring Noa, Almog, Andrey and Shlomi back home: pic.twitter.com/Tt2wtE9121— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 8, 2024

Earlier in the day, IDF also released a video of its spokesperson, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, who spoke regarding the operation to bring the hostages- Noa, Almog, Andrey and Shlomi back home

"While we are happy that our four hostages are home, we will not lose sight that 120 hostages are still being held by Hamas in Gaza, men, women, children. When we say that we will do everything to bring our hostages back home, we mean it," an IDF spokesperson said in a video posted on X.

He further added that Israel will keep fighting for freedom and emphasized that any decent country would do the same.

"We will not stop fighting for their freedom. Any other decent country in the world would do the same," said Daniel Hagari.

Moreover, he also disclosed the details of this operation and said, "This was a high-risk complex mission based on precise intelligence conducted in daylight in two separate buildings deep inside Gaza. While under fire, under fire inside the buildings, under fire on the way out from Gaza, our forces rescued our hostages."

"Israeli forces have been preparing for this rescue mission for weeks. They are under intensive training. They risked their lives to save the lives of our hostages. This is what we do in Israel. We risk our lives to save the lives of our hostages." he added.

This morning at 11 am Israeli Special Forces conducted a complex hostage rescue mission and successfully rescued four of our hostages from Hamas captivity in Gaza. Noar Gamani, Almog Meir Jean, Shlomi Ziv and Andrei Kozlov.

They were rescued after 246 days in Hamas captivity after they were brutally kidnapped from the Nova Musical Festival on the October 7.

