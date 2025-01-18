As Kfir Bibas marks second birthday in Hamas captivity, Israel calls for his "safe return"

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 18 : While preparations for the Gaza ceasefire-hostage deal between Israel and Hamas is set to take effect on Sunday, Kfir Bibas, celebrated his second birthday in Hamas captivity after he was abducted by Hamas following the October 7 attack.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Saturday marking the second birthday of Kfir Bibas, who has been held hostage since his abduction at just nine months old.

Taking to X, the ministry called for the safe return of Kfir, who was abducted along with his brother Ariel, mother Shiri, and father Yarden, emphasising the need for their release.

"Today, Kfir Bibas marks his second birthday as a hostage in Gaza. Kfir was kidnapped when he was just nine months old. We pray for the safe return of Kfir, his brother Ariel, his mother Shiri, and father Yarden. Let them go now," the Israel Foreign Ministry said.

Kfir, along with his family, was one of the 250 hostages who were taken in captivity following Hamas's October 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

Earlier on Friday, the Israeli security cabinet approved the hostage release-ceasefire deal with Hamas and recommended the government to adopt it, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office said.

The full cabinet convened minutes before the start of Shabbat for a discussion and vote, with the meeting extending into the Jewish day of rest, Times of Israel reported.

The full cabinet is expected to approve it by a large majority, following a meeting that extended into Shabbat. The full cabinet is expected to vote by a large majority to approve the deal, which was signed overnight in Qatar and is set to take effect on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Saturday announced that preparations have begun for the implementation of the hostages' return agreement.

The deal is set to take effect on Sunday, January 19, at 08:30 (local time), the IDF stated.

According to the agreement, 33 hostages are set to be released in phase one of the deal.

The Israeli and Hamas negotiating teams signed the deal in Doha early Friday after clearing the final hurdles. Both the US and Qatar, who mediated the negotiations, announced on Wednesday that an agreement had been reached to end the 15-month war in Gaza.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor