"As long as veto exists, it must be held by all", says Parvathaneni Harish

New York [US], November 21 : India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Parvathaneni Harish, addressed the issue of veto power in the UN Security Council during his statement at the UN General Assembly, emphasising the need for fairness in its distribution.

"During the last eight decades, all five permanent members of the Council have used the veto to achieve their respective political ends. Over this period the veto has been used nearly 200 times. Today, there are many options on the table for the use of veto within a reformed UN Security Council. We are ready to work with other delegations on the way forward..." said Harish.

Harish highlighted India's consistent stance on the matter, asserting the importance of equity among permanent members.

"Mr President, India's position on veto has been that as long as veto exists, it must be held by all permanent members as a matter of fairness and justice. We therefore support the common African position on the veto," he stated.

Referring to the broader implications of the veto's existence, Harish remarked, "The use of veto has been a provision available to only five Member States, although it goes against the concept of sovereign equality of UN member states."

Calling for a comprehensive approach to reform, Harish further stated, "Therefore, we continue to urge strongly that all five aspects of the UN Security Council reform, including the question of veto, must be addressed in a comprehensive manner through clearly defined timelines in the IGN process."

He also emphasised the need for progress in negotiations, adding, "By beginning text-based negotiations at the earliest, India remains fully committed to supporting any initiative that genuinely furthers the objective of achieving meaningful and comprehensive reform of the United Nations architecture."

