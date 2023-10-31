As North East India festival concludes in Vietnam, Indian tourists laud bilateral ties

Ho Chi Minh (Vietnam), October 31 : Tourists from India have lauded the bilateral relationship between India and Vietnam, saying that the ties have been improving day by day.

Indian tourists who have visited the Southeast Asian country are also very happy with this.

The Indian tourists said that the bilateral relationship between the two countries has cemented over time even more after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government came to power.

"The bilateral relationship between India and Vietnam has improved in this Modi government regime. Both countries are now lots closer. I think it's the step in the right direction and the relationship will go better from now," Arjun, a tourist from India told ANI.

Other tourists from India thanked the Modi government for strengthening the relationship between the two countries.

The War Remnants Museum in Ho Chi Minh City of Vietnam which has contained exhibits relating to the Vietnam War, has attracted both domestic and foreign tourists.

The unique museum is open for tourists to study about the war and it has displayed exhibits on war crimes and consequences inflicted on the Vietnamese people by foreign aggressive forces.

The museum has also appealed to everybody to oppose unjust wars, preserve global peace and promote friendship and solidarity among the nations.

The 3rd North East India Festival, a 3-day extravaganza, commenced on October 27 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

The event served as a platform for eminent figures from India and Vietnam, including, union ministers, chief ministers, provincial leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, and tour operators, to engage in constructive dialogues on education, trade, and cultural awareness.

Over the course of the festival, the first and second days witnessed an array of discussions and partnerships in education exchange, trade and business initiatives, flight connectivity, and tourism collaborations.

Stakeholders, entrepreneurs, and representatives from educational institutions came together to explore opportunities for growth and collaboration, creating a positive atmosphere for progress and development.

The grand finale on October 29 was a vibrant celebration of cultural diversity. The event showcased a kaleidoscope of North Eastern dance forms, including Bagrumba (Boro), Bhortaal (Assam), Drum Ensemble & Flute (Meghalaya), Tiwa Dance (Assam), Mwsaglangnai (Boro), Bihu Dance (Assam), Mishing (Assam), Daosri Delai (Boro), Drum Beating (Meghalaya), and Jarapagla (Boro).

Additionally, mesmerising folk performances by Vietnamese artists added a unique flavour to the event.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor