Kabul [Afghstan], May 15 : Afghstan's Central Bank, Da Afghstan Bank (DAB) on Sunday announced that a fresh USD40 million cash package has reached Kabul amid the ongoing humtarian crisis, and said this is the second cash shipment Kabul receives in less than four days, Khaama Press reported on Sunday.

Since the Taliban seized power in August 2021, the cash aid shipped to Afghstan has exceeded all limits.

The United Nations humtarian aid had arrived in Kabul on Thursday (May 11), according to an announcement from Afghstan's central bank, and had been placed in a private commercial bank to the tune of USD40 million, Khaama Press reported.

The shipment was welcomed by Afghstan's central bank as part of the UN's humtarian monetary assistance, and the international community has urged to continue working together in all areas.

The use of these funds has always been a contentious issue, and donor nations, particularly the United States, have refrained from investigating their use.

The US Department of State had previously refused to disclose specifics regarding US payments to Afghstan, and the Special Inspector General for Afghstan Reconstruction (SIGAR) had previously shown that the US donations to Afghstan are not very clear, reported Khaama Press.

On the other hand, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghstan (UNAMA) had earlier made it clear that money sent to Afghstan is put in UN accounts at a commercial bank and will only be utilised by UN agencies for humtarian aid and other supportive programmes in war-torn Afghstan.

Years of conflict, poverty, and the broken and donation-based economy have forced ordinary people to suffer acute hunger and food shortage.

Since the return of the Taliban to power in Afghstan in 2021, the economy has failed to recover, keeping millions of people on the verge of starvation.

