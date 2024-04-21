As PM Modi seeks third term, Overseas Friends of BJP Germany organise "Chai Pe Charcha with Modi ka Parivaar"

By Suchitra Mukherjee

Munich [Germany], April 21 : Overseas Friends of BJP (OFBJP) in Munich, Germany organised "Chai Pe Charcha with Modi ka Parivaar" to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Abki Baar 400 Paar' target as he seeks a third consecutive term.

Indian Diaspora in Munich, who joined chai pe charcha, discussed ways to contribute to the Lok Sabha election from Germany.

The BJP supporters gathered at the meeting also discussed plans to visit India and to campaign for PM Modi to achieve 'Abki Baar 400 Paar.'

"This successful event was planned and executed by the Overseas BJP Munich, Germany with the goal to promote and highlight Shri Narendra Modi ji achievements in the last 10 years and also the vision for the next 25 years for New Bharat," the Overseas Friends of BJP Germany Co-Convenor, Sunil Singh

told ANI.

The 'Chai Pe charcha' with 'Modi ka Parivaar' started with a pledge from Raghubir's (OFBJP Munich Core member) support and work hard for PM Modi's vision to become developed Bharat by 2047.

The BJP Supporters from Munich discussed several ideas to support the historic on-going Lok sabha campaign during the 'Chai Pe charcha' with 'Modi ka Parivar.'

Earlier, the Overseas Friends of BJP (OFBJP) in Germany organised a Havan for PM Modi's third Term.

The event held at Sivalaayam Temple in Munich on April 14, saw enthusiastic participation from over 100 BJP members and well-wishers of PM Modi.

Slogans like "Tisri Baar Modi Sarkaar, with 400 Paar" and "Munich ki pukaar, Modi phir ek baar" echoed during the entire programme.

On April 28, the Indian diaspora and BJP supporters will organise a car rally in Munich. Furthermore, on May 26th, a "Chai par charcha" session will be organised, fostering dialogue and engagement among BJP supporters.

In addition to these events, a "phone-a-friend" campaign is underway, where BJP members from Germany are reaching out to their respective constituencies, apprising them of the achievements of the Narendra Modi government.

