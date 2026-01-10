As protests in Iran rage, Australia, Canada and EU condemn killing of protesters by the regime

Canberra [Australia], January 10 : World leaders on Saturday condemned the killing and arrest of protesters as they gripped Iran as threat looms over the administration.

In a joint statement, the Foreign Ministers of Australia, Canada and the European Union lauded the bravery displayed by the citizens of Iran and condemned the reported crackdown by the regime.

"We commend the bravery of the Iranian people as they stand up for their dignity and their fundamental right to peaceful protest. We strongly condemn the killing of protestors, the use of violence, arbitrary arrests, and intimidation tactics by the Iranian regime against its own people," the statement read.

The nations called on Iranian government to end the use of aggressive force against the protesters and preserve their right to freedom of expression.

"Iran must immediately end the use of excessive and lethal force by its security forces including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Basij against protestors. Too many lives - over 40 to date - have already been lost. The Iranian regime has the responsibility to protect its own population and must allow for the freedom of expression and peaceful assembly without fear of reprisal," as per the statement.

Meanwhile, Israeli experts say that the situation has reached an inflection point and could could worsen and even threaten the regime, Mako Israel reported.

As per Mako, over a million people have taken to the streets of Iran and the protest has spread to many regions. There is also an indication that the Revolutionary Guards have begun suppressing the protests.

Additionally, Time magazine quoted an Iranian doctor who said on the condition of anonymity that just six hospitals in the capital Tehran had recorded at least 217 protester deaths, "most by live ammunition."

Posting videos that she says she received from people in Iran via Starlink, prominent Iranian journalist and activist Masih Alinejad said, "It's been over 24 hours now that the dictator of Iran has shut down internet connections for 90 million Iranians. Internet access is the lifeline of Iran uprising and by making Starlink services available for Iranian revolutionaries, Elon Musk has made a crucial and indispensable contribution to the fight for democracy in Iran."

Lending support to the protestors is the Iranian Crown Prince in exile Reza Pahlavi, who called for people to work together to deal the final blow to the regime.

"I have a message for our compatriots in the diaspora. At this moment, you can play a critical role. More important than anything at this time is the continuation of protests in your host countries and major cities and also sharing information with political, governmental, and media entities. You should get in touch with them however you can, via phone or email. The continuation of this coverage of Iran will ensure Iranians are a priority and are not forgotten. We must not allow this voice to be silenced on the international level. They must know the people of Iran, despite all of the limitations placed on them, with remarkable courage, are continuing the fight. And Iranians inside will see you are working alongside them and will be energized. Let us, at this time, work hand in hand to deal the final blow to the regime, achieve freedom, and rebuild our country," he said in a video message on X.

This follows, US President Donald Trump saying that the situation in Iran is being monitored very closely. Trump warned that if protestors were killed, the US would get involved and would hit the country where it hurts.

Protests in Iran entered their thirteenth day on Friday as the movement sparked by anger over the rising cost of living has now morphed into a call for the end of the present regime that has ruled Iran since the 1979 Islamic revolution that ousted the pro-Western Shah.

Internet freedom monitor Netblocks documented the internet blockade enforced by the regime and said on Friday, "It has now been 24 hours since Iran implemented a nationwide internet shutdown, with connectivity flat lining at 1% of ordinary levels. The ongoing digital blackout violates the fundamental rights and liberties of Iranians while masking regime violence."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor