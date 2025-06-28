As rain keeps falling, Laos braces for rising flood risk

Vientiane, June 28 As rainfall continues across Laos, rising river levels have caused flooding in several villages, leading to growing public concern as communities brace for an escalating threat of widespread flooding.

Continuous heavy rainfall in Laos has triggered rising river levels and widespread flooding across several villages. Several villages in Meun district in Vientiane province have experienced heavy rainfall for several hours.

Many people shared videos and images on social media showing waterlogged streets in Vientiane.

Chaipaserd, a resident of Vientiane, observed that every rainy season brings floods to many villages across the country, causing severe damage to homes, schools, and roads, and significantly disrupting people's daily lives. He expressed deep concern over the recent flooding in Vientiane province.

"With the rain continuing, it's a stressful time for everyone living in vulnerable areas, especially low-lying communities," Chaipaserd told Xinhua news agency on Saturday. "Floods can strike suddenly, and the damage can be devastating."

"I encourage everyone to stay vigilant and take every possible precaution, protect your children, secure your belongings, and be ready to evacuate if needed. Even a brief flood can cause lasting damage and put lives at risk," he added.

On Saturday, a flash flood hit the Boten border crossing in Luang Namtha province, northern Laos, after persistent heavy rainfall. The flood led to major traffic disruptions, with water levels rising to nearly 1 meter in certain areas, and strong currents creating a considerable risk of accidents.

Sithixay, a 32-year-old office worker, voiced his serious worries about the risk of potential floods, which he believes could lead to substantial damage and disrupt numerous lives. He highlighted the pressing need for increased public awareness and practical advice, especially for individuals residing in remote regions.

"I urge authorities to ensure that flood prevention information reaches villagers at all levels. I believe that better preparedness and timely response can help reduce the damage and protect our communities," said Sithixay.

Manivanh, a street food vendor, called for stronger cooperation among all sectors and communities to support victims and prevent future floods.

"Through joint efforts, we can reduce the impact and build safer, more resilient communities," she said.

According to a forecast issued by the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology on Saturday, Laos will continue to experience light to moderate rain and thunderstorms across all regions, with some areas expecting moderate to heavy rainfall and occasional strong winds.

To ensure timely and effective disaster preparedness during the 2025 rainy season, the Central Disaster Management Committee issued a notice on June 18, instructing officials at all levels to closely monitor conditions and implement response plans for potential hazards, including floods, disease outbreaks, agricultural pests, and seasonal illnesses.

