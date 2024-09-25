ASEAN discusses developing socio-cultural community post-2025 strategic plan

Vientiane, Sep 25 Representatives from the member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) met here to discuss finalizing the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC) Post-2025 Strategic Plan.

They gathered in Lao capital Vientiane from Monday to Tuesday for the seventh meeting of the Ad-Hoc Working Group to develop the ASCC Post-2025 Strategic Plan, Lao News Agency reported on Wednesday.

The meeting aimed to advance the development of the ASCC Post-2025 Strategic Plan, with a focus on completing outstanding tasks such as promoting and protecting human rights and formulating ASEAN's perspectives on the Indo-Pacific.

The meeting concluded with a consensus on the strategic plan's progress, Xinhua news agency reported.

The draft ASCC Post-2025 Strategic Plan is expected to be submitted to the High-Level Task Force on the ASEAN Community Vision 2025 in November 2024.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor