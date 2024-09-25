ASEAN discusses developing socio-cultural community post-2025 strategic plan
By IANS | Published: September 25, 2024 09:10 PM2024-09-25T21:10:45+5:302024-09-25T21:15:13+5:30
Vientiane, Sep 25 Representatives from the member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) met here ...
Vientiane, Sep 25 Representatives from the member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) met here to discuss finalizing the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC) Post-2025 Strategic Plan.
They gathered in Lao capital Vientiane from Monday to Tuesday for the seventh meeting of the Ad-Hoc Working Group to develop the ASCC Post-2025 Strategic Plan, Lao News Agency reported on Wednesday.
The meeting aimed to advance the development of the ASCC Post-2025 Strategic Plan, with a focus on completing outstanding tasks such as promoting and protecting human rights and formulating ASEAN's perspectives on the Indo-Pacific.
The meeting concluded with a consensus on the strategic plan's progress, Xinhua news agency reported.
The draft ASCC Post-2025 Strategic Plan is expected to be submitted to the High-Level Task Force on the ASEAN Community Vision 2025 in November 2024.
--IANS
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app