ASEAN-India 2026-2030 Plan of Action adopted during MoS Margherita's Malaysia visit

Kuala Lumpur, July 10 Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita on Thursday chaired the ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers' Meeting (FMM) in Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur, during which the adoption of the new 2026-2030 ASEAN-India Plan of Action (POA) was also announced.

MoS Margherita, as India's country coordinator, co-chaired the meeting with Theresa P. Lazaro, the Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines.

"Adopted a new ASEAN-India Plan of Action for the year 2026-2030 with an aim to further expanding our cooperation and strengthening comprehensive strategic partnership. As we celebrate ASEAN-India Year of Tourism this year, we discussed ways and means for enhancing people-to-people relations further," Margherita said in a post on X.

He mentioned that the leaders also discussed proposals for cooperation in digital, disaster management, defence, economy, maritime and health.

"The Ministers reiterated their commitment to deepening ASEAN-India Comprehensive-Strategic Partnership (CSP), discussed its future direction, and exchanged views on regional-international issues of mutual interest and concern. The meeting adopted the ASEAN-India Plan of Action (2026-2030)," Indian Mission to ASEAN posted on X.

The MoS arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday night to participate in the ASEAN-India FMM at the invitation of the current ASEAN Chair, Malaysia.

He will also attend the 15th East Asia Summit FMM and 32nd ASEAN Regional Forum scheduled from July 10–11, as part of the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting and related events.

The visit is aimed at advancing meaningful engagements and further strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with ASEAN.

India and ASEAN share cultural and civilisational bonds, and ASEAN remains the cornerstone of India's Act East Policy and the Indo-Pacific vision.

"The visit will renew India's deep engagement with the ASEAN-centred regional architecture, underline our strong commitment to ASEAN unity, ASEAN centrality and the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP) and strengthen the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated ahead of Margherita's Malaysia visit.

The MoS is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from other countries in Kuala Lumpur on the margins of the ASEAN-related meetings.

