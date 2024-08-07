ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly in Laos to address drug issues

Vientiane, Aug 7 The seventh meeting of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) Advisory Council on Dangerous Drugs (AIPACODD) kicked off on Wednesday, focusing on strengthening the role of parliaments in addressing the drug matters.

The two-day meeting will conclude on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The meeting was chaired by Vice President of the Laos National Assembly Khambay Damlath, and attended by representatives from the AIPA member countries, Lao National Radio reported on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Khambay expressed appreciation for the efforts of AIPA member states in preventing, suppressing, controlling, and addressing drug crimes.

According to Khambay, the drug problem was put on the national agenda as a priority task for the Laos government in 2021.

