ASEAN officials vow to promote sustainable urban development

Vientiane, Sep 20 Officials from member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have reaffirmed their commitment to advance sustainable urban development.

"We reaffirm the commitment of ASEAN capitals and cities to foster innovations and to mobilise resources in driving sustainable urban development in line with the 2030 Agenda, the Paris Agreement, and New Urban Agenda global goals," Ardsaphangthong Siphandone, mayor of Vientiane, said at a press conference on Thursday following the ASEAN Capitals and ASEAN Mayors Forum.

A key outcome of the forum was the adoption of the Vientiane Declaration, a document that charts the path for ASEAN capitals to collectively address urban development challenges, Xinhua news agency reported.

The declaration called for bolstering regional connectivity by enhancing transport networks and digital infrastructure. Strengthening these systems is essential for promoting economic growth, fostering cultural exchanges and facilitating closer cooperation among ASEAN cities.

The declaration also underscored the need to address climate resilience. With urbanisation and climate change increasing risks to cities, the officials agreed to prioritise sustainable urban planning and environmental protection measures.

ASEAN capitals were committed to empowering local populations, especially vulnerable groups, by ensuring better access to education, healthcare and essential social services. The officials stressed that fostering a sense of ownership among citizens is vital for long-term sustainable urban growth.

The officials agreed to embrace digital transformation, smart city technologies and green innovations as drivers of urban solutions.

The preservation of cultural heritage was also a priority, with the officials pledging to promote cultural exchanges and safeguard the rich diversity of ASEAN's traditions and identities.

