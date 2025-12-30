ASEAN strengthens regional stability: Malaysian PM

Kuala Lumpur, Dec 30 Regional stability was strengthened through the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) despite the challenges faced by the grouping in 2025, according to Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

The collective wisdom and sincerity of the grouping and its partners ensured that the ASEAN platform continues to serve to unite views and bridge gaps, Anwar said in a statement on Monday.

"Malaysia assumed the responsibility of the ASEAN Chairmanship 2025 at a time when the world is facing anxiety and uncertainty. In that atmosphere, ASEAN has chosen to continue to adhere to the spirit of togetherness, dialogue, and mutual respect," he said, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Malaysia concluded its ASEAN chairmanship by handing over the responsibility to the Philippines for the 2026 edition.

This was the fifth time Malaysia served as ASEAN chair since the establishment of the regional bloc in 1967.

On December 22, the Foreign Ministers of Association of SouthEast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member countries, who held a 'special meeting' in Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur on Monday to address the current situation between Cambodia and Thailand, have urged both countries to exercise restraint and take immediate steps for the cessation of all forms of hostilities.

The meeting reaffirmed the commitment to ASEAN unity and solidarity as well as ASEAN Centrality in ensuring regional peace, security, stability and prosperity, in accordance with the ASEAN Charter. The participants of the meeting voiced serious concerns on the continued tensions and hostilities, which have caused significant casualties, damage to civilian infrastructure, and displacement of people on both sides of the border, according to the statement released by the ASEAN Chair.

The members urged Thailand and Cambodia to ensure that civilians residing in the affected border areas are able to return, without obstruction and in safety and dignity, to their homes and normal livelihoods as they existed prior to the outbreak of hostilities.

The meeting took place as the Cambodia-Thailand border conflict has reignited since December 7 with both sides accusing each other of initiating the attack.

The statement said, "The Meeting urged Cambodia and Thailand to exercise maximum restraint and take immediate steps towards the cessation of all forms of hostilities. The Meeting called on both countries to restore mutual trust and confidence, and to return to dialogue, including through bilateral mechanisms as well as making use of the good offices of the ASEAN Chair, revive cooperation on humanitarian demining and implement military de-escalation along their shared border under the observation of the AOT, and to uphold the principles of international law, peaceful co-existence, and multilateral cooperation in the pursuit of a peaceful and durable resolution to the situation."

During the meeting, Malaysia briefed the participants of the meeting on the efforts made by Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim, as ASEAN Chair, to encourage both nations to cease hostilities. Cambodia and Thailand shared their respective positions during the meeting.

