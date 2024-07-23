ASEAN's role important in supporting regional peace, stability: New Zealand FM

Wellington, July 23 The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) plays an important role in supporting peace and stability in the region, New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters said on Tuesday.

Peters travels to Laos this week to participate in a series of ASEAN-led ministerial meetings in the capital Vientiane, as next year marks 50 years since New Zealand became an ASEAN dialogue partner, Xinhua news agency reported.

The region is central to New Zealand's prosperity and security, said Peters, who is on his third visit to Southeast Asia and sixth visit to an ASEAN member state since the start of the year.

Peters will also take part in the yearly foreign ministers' gatherings of the East Asia Summit and ASEAN Regional Forum, according to a government statement.

He mentioned that these meetings contribute to the advancement of practical cooperation in areas such as maritime security, counter-terrorism, transnational crime, and cybersecurity.

