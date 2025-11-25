Ash cloud from Ethiopia's Hayli Gubbi volcano disrupts major international flights from Delhi

New Delhi [India], November 25 : Ethiopia's Hayli Gubbi volcano erupted for the first time in nearly 10,000 years, prompting India to issue aviation alerts as ash clouds drifted across several northern states. Major carriers, including IndiGo and Akasa Air, adjusted their operations in response to the shifting plume as the impact on airspace became clearer.

Authorities instructed airports to maintain heightened readiness as the ash cloud, travelling rapidly at high altitudes, entered Gujarat before moving over Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana and Punjab. At Delhi airport, several international flights bound for destinations such as Hong Kong, Dubai, Jeddah, Helsinki, Kabul and Frankfurt were delayed, reflecting the wider operational disruption.

The long-dormant volcano in northern Ethiopia erupted on Sunday, sending ash across the Red Sea toward Yemen and Oman before the plume advanced toward India. As the cloud approached Indian airspace, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued an advisory on Monday directing airlines to avoid volcanic ash-affected regions and adjust routing, fuel planning and flight levels based on updated information.

In the same advisory, airlines were instructed to immediately report any suspected ash encounter, including "engine performance anomalies or cabin smoke/odour." The DGCA added that if ash affects airport operations, operators must promptly inspect runways, taxiways and aprons to ensure safety.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the plume's heigh, more than 10 km above the ground, meant Delhi's already severe pollution levels were unlikely to worsen. It noted that the impact over Indian cities would likely be short-lived, as the cloud was moving eastward quickly.

According to IMD, the plume, stretching from the Oman Arabian Sea region into parts of north and central India, posed minimal risk of ashfall in areas beneath its path.

Amid the disruptions linked to the drifting ash, Air India said it was assisting passengers after cancelling 11 flights, including those operating between New York and Delhi. The cancellations followed precautionary measures taken as the plume moved across Indian airspace.

In its statement on X, the airline said, "Our ground teams across the network are keeping passengers updated on their flight status and are providing immediate assistance, including hotel accommodation. We are making every effort to arrange alternative travel at the earliest."

Along with Air India's cancellations across domestic and international sectors, Akasa Air also suspended all flights to and from Jeddah, Kuwait and Abu Dhabi. The affected services were those scheduled for November 24 and November 25 and were withdrawn due to the ash-related impact on operations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor