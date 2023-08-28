Asha Bhosle records a song for Anshuman Jha-starrer 'Hari-Om'

Mumbai, Aug 28 Legendary singer Asha Bhosle, at the age of 89, lent her vocal prowess to a song called ‘Zindagi Tu Chup Hain Kahan’ for the tentatively titled film ‘Hari Om’ starring Anshuman Jha and Raghubir Yadav.

The Harish Vyas's dramedy is about generational divide and wrapped shoot earlier this year in Varanasi. The film is a father(Hari)-son(Om) story exploring the generational divide through a drama comedy.

It completes the trilogy of Harish Vyas's love stories which began with 'Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain' - Between a 55 year old man and his wife. Followed it up with the LGBTQ+ love story on friendship 'Hum Bhi Akele-Tum Bhi Akele' and ‘Hari-Om’ completes the circle by talking about the importance of expressing love between a father and a son.

Anshuman said: 'It's surreal to have met Asha Ji. So grateful that she has sung 'Zindagi Tu Chupi Hai Kahan' in her inimitable style. She also loved the Lakadbaggha trailer and told me she had met Bruce Lee in 1971 which made the meeting even more special. I asked her what he was like & she very kindly shared.'

'Asha Tai saw some rushes of the film, liked it and so I called Anshuman to the studio who was keen to seek her blessings' said Vyasm who is collaborating with the actor for a third straight film after 'Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain' and 'Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele'.

