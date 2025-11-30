Ashdod moves forward with renewable energy project

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 30 (ANI/TPS): The Ashdod Municipality, in collaboration with the 'Sunshine for All' joint initiative of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the Israel National Fund, and the Israeli Energy Forum, continues the momentum of promoting renewable energy on the roofs of residential and business buildings in the city.

A launch event for the first solar roof on a condominium building in the city took place this past week.

The project was established in a building on Hanavi Shmuel Street in Ashdod.

"Encouraging the installation of solar systems on residential and business buildings is at the core of municipal activities, and accordingly, the Authority will soon lead another purchasing group to install solar systems on residential and business roofs - for the benefit of strengthening the community, reducing urban emissions to which the Authority is committed, and preserving nature and open spaces around the city," said the Ministry of Energy. "Joining the purchasing group is free of charge, and the service and support are funded by the Municipality for the benefit of residents and business owners." (ANI/TPS)

