Asia-Pacific Central Securities Depositories from 40 countries to meet in Kazakhstan

Astana [Kazakhstan], September 3 : The 26th Annual General Meeting of the Asia-Pacific Central Securities Depository Group (ACG) will take place in Kazakhstan's Almaty city from September 9 to 12, which will see the participation of over 150 executives and representatives from more than 40 depositories, exchange and clearing organizations, the Kazakhstan Embassy said in a press release.

The meeting is being organized by the Kazakhstan Central Securities Depository (KCSD). The participating nations include the US, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Iran, Pakistan, Mongolia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Nepal, Sri Lanka among others.

KCSD Chairman, Adil Mukhamejanov stated that hosting of such large-scale event will create a unique opportunity to showcase the investment potential and perspectives of Kazakhstan and entire Central Asian region.

Mukhamejanov added that the event will also enhance Kazakhstan's positioning as an investment and depository hub in the region.

According to the release, the event will also facilitate the integration of the securities markets of Kazakhstan and Central Asia with the international capital markets, as well as strengthening of economic and financial ties between the members of the Association, which is particularly relevant considering the growing importance of Asian securities markets globally.

The panel discussions at the 26th Annual General Meeting of the ACG will cover the issues of enhancing interaction of securities markets for the economic growth, digital transformation and improving the quality of services in the securities market.

The event will become a platform for strengthening international cooperation and exchanging experience among the representatives of various countries. Participants will have the opportunity to discover the latest trends in the field, the release added.

Notably, Asia-Pacific Central Securities Depository Group (ACG) is an Association of Central Securities Depositories of the Asia-Pacific region. It was established in 1997 with the goal of strengthening cooperation in various sectors to improve the efficiency of clearing and settlements. KCSD has been a member of the ACG for 17 years, since 2007.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor