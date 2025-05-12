"Asim Munir a fanatic, paid the price": Former Envoy to Pakistan G Parthasarthy hails Op Sindoor

New Delhi [India], May 12 : Former Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan, G Parthsarthy lauded the actions of the Indian armed forces in the role they played in Operation Sindoor. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership intelligence and said that the Pakistan Army Chief "paid the price" for his misadventures.

Speaking about the Pakistani Army Chief, Envoy Parthasarthy said, "The problem is Pakistan now has an Army chief called Asim Munir. Asim Munir is a fanatic and he personally believed that he can take on India thus he has paid the price... He has been defeated and defeated disgracefully."

Parthasarthy said that the Sharif brothers "have got caught in the army's wars as Prime Minister".

The former Indian Envoy said that Operation Sindoor is going to churn up a lot of thinking inside Pakistan. He remarked, "The (Pakistani) Army is Punjabi. There are minimum representatives- either the Muhajers, Baloch, Sindhis or anyone else. So, they are not going to be involved and they are going to blame the Punjabis. This is going to happen inside, at least in the political side, and we have just to stand firm."

Parthasarthy added, "I think this is a decisive victory."

He said, "The Prime Minister, the Defence Minister, the External Affairs Minister to the three service chiefs should be congratulated because for this conflict we have deployed all three services, Army, Air Force and Navy. And therefore it's a victory not just for the Army in a battle, it's a victory for the entire armed forces of India and therefore the people of India."

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 to strike multiple terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir after a deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam last month in which 26 tourists were killed.

In a joint press conference held at the National Media Centre on Sunday, the senior-most operational commanders from all three wings of the Indian Armed Forces revealed major outcomes of India's Operation Sindoor.

In addition to eliminating over 100 terrorists, the strikes targeted 11 Air bases inside Pakistan and inflicted significant damage on their military capabilities. The air, land and sea operations were carried out with calibrated restraint, with an emphasis on minimising civilian casualties.

During the briefing, the Indian Armed forces issued a clear warning to Pakistan stating, "This time, if Pakistan dare take any action, Pakistan knows what we are going to do".

