Assam CM Sarma interacts with UK PM Sunak during G20 dinner in Delhi

New Delhi [India], September 10 : Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday interacted with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during the G20 dinner in the national capital on Saturday.

"CM Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the dinner hosted by the President of Bharat for the esteemed delegates of the G20 summit at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi," the Chief Minister Office of Assam wrote on X.

"CM interacted with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom," tweets Assam CMO," the post said.

Moreover, Sarma also met Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong during the dinner for G20 delegates at Bharat Mandapam.

"HCM Dr @himantabiswa met the Hon’ble Prime Minister of Singapore during the dinner for G20 delegates at Bharat Mandapam," Assam CMO wrote on X.

"HCM had a cordial interaction on various ongoing partnerships between the Government of Assam and the Republic of Singapore," the post added.

The Prime Minister of United Kingdom (UK) Rishi Sunak also exchanged pleasantries with Union Minister for Science, Technology & Space Dr Jitendra Singh during Ratri Bhoj par Samvad at #BharatMandapam, New Delhi.

A total of 170 guests are on the list of special invitees to the G20 dinner hosted by President Murmu in the national capital.

The event's host, President Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar with his wife Sudesh Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former President Ram Nath Kovind, and former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu joined the dinner party.

Apart from foreign leaders and heads of delegates, Chief ministers of all the states, cabinet, and state ministers, secretaries in the Central government, and other distinguished guests have been invited to the gala dinner.

The G20 World Leaders Summit is being held from September 9 to 10 in New Delhi.

