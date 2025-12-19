Assistant High Commission affected by protests not welcome, host govt must ensure safety: Tharoor on Bangladesh unrest

New Delhi [India], December 19 : Expressing concerns over "anti-India" marches to its High Commission in Bangladesh, as well as marches and sit-in protests near its Assistant High Commissions across the neighbouring country, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday stressed that it is the responsibility of the host government to ensure their safety.

The Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) in Dhaka was temporarily closed for security reasons, and on Thursday, two IVAC centres in Khulna and Rajshahi were also shut down amid anti-India protests.

Speaking to reporters, Tharoor said New Delhi would closely monitor the situation and engage with authorities in Dhaka to de-escalate tensions, noting that both sides would work to maintain a "good relationship".

"The government will have to monitor the situation very carefully. They will certainly, at the level of the High Commission in Dhaka, reach out to the government and the authorities in Dhaka and request that they do whatever they can to calm down the situation. It is not at all welcome that our Assistant High Commission is affected by these protests. It is also the responsibility of the host government to ensure that our facilities are protected and safe. Both sides should have an interest in maintaining a good relationship, and we should work to ensure that," the Congress MP said.

The remarks by Tharoor came after a group of protesters staged a sit-in protest outside the Indian Assistant High Commission in Chattogram on Thursday, following the news of the death of Sharif Osman bin Hadi, the convenor of Inqilab Moncho.

An anti-India march towards the High Commission in Dhaka was also organised by the 'July Oikyo,' a hardline group, titled "March to Indian High Commission" on Wednesday to demand the return of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, who were sentenced to death for crimes against humanity during the July uprising in 2024.

The Congress MP acknowledged that the unrest has disrupted consular services, noting that this has caused difficulties for Bangladeshi citizens seeking to travel to India.

He also expressed hope for early normalisation, calling on both the people and the government of Bangladesh to recognise the importance of maintaining strong ties with India.

"Due to violence, they've had to shut down two of the visa centres, which is a disappointment because Bangladeshis who want to come to India are the ones who've been complaining that they're not getting visas as easily as before. These situations are making it difficult for our government to help them. I hope normalisation will happen sooner rather than later, and I would call upon the people and government of Bangladesh to place greater value on this close relationship with their neighbour," he said.

"We cannot change our geography. We are where we are; they are where they are. They should learn to work with us," he added, recalling former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's remarks on regional relations.

The Congress MP also voiced concern over what he described as "irresponsible elements" in Bangladesh making provocative statements. Referring to a recent anti-India remark made by a student leader, Tharoor said, "You saw the statement from one student leader saying he's going to separate seven states from the rest of India. Who is he to talk like this?"

He said such rhetoric underlines the need for constructive action by Bangladeshi authorities.

"We hope there will be some constructive action to ensure that the fundamental interests of India are not harmed within Bangladesh, just as we will also take care to ensure that we are supportive of stability, peace and democracy in Bangladesh," Tharoor said.

The recent unrest in Bangladesh came after the death of the Inqilab Moncho spokesperson Sharif Osman Hadi, one of the prominent figures behind the July Uprising last year, which led to a regime change in the country.

