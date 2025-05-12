Astorga Melgar wins historic gold for El Salvador at World Taekwondo Cadet Championships 2025 in Fujairah

Astorga Melgar wins historic gold for El Salvador at World Taekwondo Cadet Championships 2025 in Fujairah

Fujairah [UAE] May 12 (ANI/WAM): El Salvador has its first-ever Kyorugi world champion in any age category after Christopher Andre Astorga Melgar clinched a stunning victory on day two of the World Taekwondo Cadet Championships in Fujairah.

Astorga Melgar played out a captivating M -49kg final against Turkiye's Yunus Ali Korpe at the Zayed Sports Complex, with two of the three rounds decided in the closing seconds.

The first round finished 12-12 but went the way of Astorga Melgar thanks to some vital late scoring, while Korpe dominated the second round and won it 20-7 to force a decider. Korpe led for much of the all-important third round, but Astorga Melgar again finished with a flourish to earn the most dramatic of victories and achieve an emotional gold medal.

Individual Neutral Athlete (AIN) Ivan Pakhomov was beaten by Astorga Melgar in the semi-finals, while Korpe overcame Joshua Sosimo Rojas, who was competing under the World Taekwondo flag.

Thailand's Paramee Chomphuwong claimed the gold medal of the day, delivering a commanding display in the M -33kg final against AIN Amirali Kadyrov. Chomphuwong outscored his opponent 12-6 in the first round and 16-3 in the second to clinch a gold which underlined his dominance in the category, as he did not drop a single round throughout the day.

Anakin Quang of France was beaten by Chomphuwong in the semi-finals, but shared third place on the podium with Diego Refugio Gallo Orozco of Mexico.

In the W -33kg final, AIN Dinara Sheripova triumphed over Nadja Babic of Serbia, winning the first round 5-2 and the second 10-6.

Sheripova had earlier beaten Thailand's Thipanan Iemsa-Ard in the semi-finals, while Babic recovered from losing the first round to defeat Egypt's Jana Yousry Omar Mohamed.

Shao Yen Wu of Chinese Taipei was the final gold medallist of the day, edging a close W -55kg final against Iran's Dorsa Veisi. Both rounds finished 3-2 to Wu.

Renata Hernandez of Mexico and Berfin Avci of Turkiye earned bronzes with their runs to the semi-finals, where they were beaten by Wu and Veisi respectively.

Day three of the World Taekwondo Cadet Championships will feature competition in the M -45kg, M +65kg, W -47kg and W -51kg.

The World Taekwondo Cadet Championships will run until Wednesday. (ANI/WAM)

