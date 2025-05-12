Astorga Melgar wins historic gold for El Salvador at World Taekwondo Cadet Championships 2025 in Fujairah

Fujairah [UAE] May 12 (ANI/WAM): El Salvador has its first-ever Kyorugi world champion in any age category after Christopher Andre Astorga Melgar clinched a stunning victory on day two of the World Taekwondo Cadet Championships in Fujairah.

Astorga Melgar played out a captivating M -49kg final against Turkiye's Yunus Ali Korpe at the Zayed Sports Complex, with two of the three rounds decided in the closing seconds.

The first round finished 12-12 but went the way of Astorga Melgar thanks to some vital late scoring, while Korpe dominated the second round and won it 20-7 to force a decider. Korpe led for much of the all-important third round, but Astorga Melgar again finished with a flourish to earn the most dramatic of victories and achieve an emotional gold medal.

Individual Neutral Athlete (AIN) Ivan Pakhomov was beaten by Astorga Melgar in the semi-finals, while Korpe overcame Joshua Sosimo Rojas, who was competing under the World Taekwondo flag.

Thailand's Paramee Chomphuwong claimed the gold medal of the day, delivering a commanding display in the M -33kg final against AIN Amirali Kadyrov. Chomphuwong outscored his opponent 12-6 in the first round and 16-3 in the second to clinch a gold which underlined his dominance in the category, as he did not drop a single round throughout the day.

Anakin Quang of France was beaten by Chomphuwong in the semi-finals, but shared third place on the podium with Diego Refugio Gallo Orozco of Mexico.

In the W -33kg final, AIN Dinara Sheripova triumphed over Nadja Babic of Serbia, winning the first round 5-2 and the second 10-6.

Sheripova had earlier beaten Thailand's Thipanan Iemsa-Ard in the semi-finals, while Babic recovered from losing the first round to defeat Egypt's Jana Yousry Omar Mohamed.

Shao Yen Wu of Chinese Taipei was the final gold medallist of the day, edging a close W -55kg final against Iran's Dorsa Veisi. Both rounds finished 3-2 to Wu.

Renata Hernandez of Mexico and Berfin Avci of Turkiye earned bronzes with their runs to the semi-finals, where they were beaten by Wu and Veisi respectively.

Day three of the World Taekwondo Cadet Championships will feature competition in the M -45kg, M +65kg, W -47kg and W -51kg.

The World Taekwondo Cadet Championships will run until Wednesday. (ANI/WAM)

