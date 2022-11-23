At least 1 person killed, 18 injured in Jerusalem explosions: Reports

At least one person was killed and 18 others got injured due to twin explosions in Jerusalem on Wednesday morning.

"A horrific morning in Jerusalem. 1 killed and 18 hurt in two separate terrorist attacks in which two bombs went off at two bus stops. We mourn for the victim who was murdered and pray for the recovery of the injured," the State of Israel's official handle tweeted.

The first explosion occurred close to the main entrance of a bus stop in Givat Shaul, west Jerusalem around 7 am. Shortly after, a second blast took place at the Ramot junction, another entrance to the city, The Times of Israel (TOI) reported.

Israel Police forces said they are at both scenes, collecting evidence and testimonials, and taking action to locate the suspects.

Media reports said that the causes of the explosions were not immediately determined. However, police said that one of the blasts appeared to have been caused by a bomb placed in a handbag left near the bus.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the blasts. Israeli security agencies were sweeping the area to find any suspects connected to the blasts.

The explosions came amid heightened tensions in the country, following a series of attacks that have left dozens of people in the country, TOI reported.

The blasts come as Israel prepares to usher in a new government.

( With inputs from ANI )

