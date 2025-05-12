At least 100 dead as floods hit eastern Democratic Republic of Congo

Kinshasa [Democratic Republic of Congo], May 12 (ANI/ WAM): At least 100 people have died in floods that swept through the Fizi territory in South Kivu Province, eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, overnight from Friday to Saturday, the provincial government confirmed on Sunday.

Torrential rains triggered flash floods in the locality of Kasaba, destroying approximately 150 homes, according to a provisional toll.

The provincial government expressed deep concern over the heightened risk of waterborne diseases, respiratory infections, and malnutrition amid ongoing heavy rains. (ANI/ WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor