At least 12 killed, 27 injured after suicide bombing outside Islamabad district court in Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 11 : At least twelve people were killed and 27 others injured on Tuesday in a suicide blast outside the district and sessions court building in Islamabad's G-11 area, according to Dawn.

The explosion took place amid several high-profile events being hosted in the capital, including the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers' Conference, the 6th Margalla Dialogue, and a cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi.

Dawn quoted a senior Islamabad police official confirming the initial death toll. Later, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi briefed reporters outside the court, stating that a "suicide blast" had occurred at 12:39 pm.

Confirming the casualties, the minister said that the injured were receiving medical treatment and that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was personally monitoring the situation.

"The attacker stood outside the court for around 12 minutes. He first attempted to go inside the court, but then targeted the police vehicle after he was unable to do so," Naqvi said.

He added that an investigation was underway, with identifying the attacker being a top priority. "I assure you we will identify him in the next few hours," he said, adding that authorities were linking the blast to other developments in the capital. "In the coming hours or day, we will be very clear about it. We are not taking this blast as a normal blast because today's blast is taking place in Islamabad, on this occasion, at this time, and it conveys a lot of messages."

Naqvi assured that those responsible would not be spared and said the Army, Rangers, and police were ensuring the security of all international events in the city.

A spokesperson for the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) confirmed to Dawn that "12 people have been martyred in the blast," adding that the number of injured had risen to 30. "Following the attack, an emergency has been declared at PIMS, and medical assistance to the injured is underway," the spokesperson said. "All resources are being utilised to assist the injured."

According to Dawn, security was tightened around the Judicial Complex, adjoining courts, and other key buildings across Islamabad following the explosion. Videos circulating on social media showed flames and thick smoke rising from a burnt vehicle behind a security barrier.

Eyewitness lawyer Mohammed Shahzad Butt described it as a "massive blast." He told AFP, "Everyone started running inside out of panic. I have seen at least five dead bodies lying at the front gate."

Another lawyer, Rustam Malik, said, "I heard a loud bang at the gate as I was entering the complex. It was complete chaos, lawyers and people were running inside the complex. I saw two dead bodies lying on the gate, and several cars were on fire."

In a post on X, President Asif Ali Zardari extended condolences to the bereaved families, prayed for the recovery of the injured, and paid tribute to law enforcement agencies.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif described the attack as a "wake-up call," saying, "We are in a state of war. Anyone who thinks that the Pakistan Army is fighting this war in the Afghan-Pakistan border region and the remote areas of Balochistan, today's suicide attack at the Islamabad district courts is a wake-up call."

He added, "In this environment, it would be futile to hold out greater hope for successful negotiations with the rulers of Kabul."

Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar also condemned the attack, calling suicide bombers and terrorists "enemies of humanity." He said police had been placed on high alert across the province, with tighter checking at entry and exit points, highways, and urban suburbs.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi condemned the blast and wished a speedy recovery to the injured. "Those who spill the blood of innocent people are enemies of this nation and humanity," he said in a statement.

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq also denounced the attack, saying, "Terrorists cannot demoralise the nation by their cowardly actions," and called for national unity to eliminate terrorism.

The legal community also strongly condemned the explosion and expressed grief at the loss of their colleagues. Senior lawyer Hamid Khan said the country was "passing through a critical phase" and urged unity to protect the Constitution.

Former Attorney General Munir A Malik said the nation mourned the victims and stood with their families, while ex-president of the Supreme Court Bar Association Abid Zuberi presented a resolution condemning the attack and demanding that the perpetrators be brought to justice.

"The lawyers collectively reiterated their firm resolve to defend constitutional supremacy, uphold the independence of the judiciary, and promote unity and peace in the country," the statement said.

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott wrote on X, "We are aware of an explosion in Islamabad which has reportedly left several people dead. We are closely tracking, and British nationals should monitor travel advice. My thoughts are with the loved ones of those who have lost their lives."

