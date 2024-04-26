At least 155 killed in Tanzania due to floods caused by weeks of heavy rains

Dodoma [Tanzania], April 26 : At least 155 people have lost their lives as a result of flooding and landslides caused by heavy rains in Tanzania, according to Al Jazeera.

In an address at the Parliament on Thursday, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said that the current rainy season has been made worse by the El Nino climate pattern, which has resulted in flooding and the destruction of roads, bridges, and railroads.

"The heavy El Nino rains, accompanied by strong winds, floods and landslides in various parts of the country, have caused significant damage," Majaliwa said.

Majaliwa went on to blame unsustainable farming methods such "slash and burn" agriculture, uncontrolled livestock grazing, and deforestationfor the disastrous impacts of the rains.

The prime minister stated that 51,000 houses and more than 200,000 individuals were impacted by the rains. Emergency services were rescuing those stranded by the flooding as inundated schools were closed, reported Al Jazeera.

Over 226 peopole are also injured due to floods, rains in Tanzania, as East Africa continue to batter heavy downpour.

El Nino is a naturally occurring weather phenomena that is commonly linked to rising global temperatures, droughts, and heavy precipitation.

The East African region has been pounded by heavier-than-usual rainfall during the current rainy season, with flooding also reported in neighbouring Burundi and Kenya.

