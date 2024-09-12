At least 17 dead in central Myanmar amid severe flooding

Yangon, Sep 12 At least 17 people have died in floods triggered by heavy rain in the Yamethin township of Mandalay region within two days, an official from the Mandalay Fire Services Department told Xinhua news agency on Thursday.

Heavy rain caused by the strong monsoon and remnants of Typhoon Yagi has led to severe flooding in several regions across Myanmar, U Hla Tun, director of the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology, told Xinhua.

Central Myanmar is currently the hardest hit among the flood-affected regions, with its numerous creeks and rivers flowing down from the mountains, he said.

Rainfall is expected to intensify until September 13, then gradually decrease, he added.

Additionally, floods have resulted in three deaths in Tachileik town of Shan state and four deaths in Tatkon township of Nay Pyi Taw, according to relevant local rescue organisations.

According to official media reports, flooding has affected some railway sections and train stations. As a result, train services on the Yangon-Mandalay and Thar Si-Shwe Naung routes have been temporarily suspended due to water covering the tracks.

