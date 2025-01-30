At least 18 dead in American Airlines plane and Army helicopter crash near Reagan Airport DC

Washington, DC [US], January 30 : A tragic midair collision between an American Airlines plane with 64 on board and and a Military helicopter on Wednesday night led to a devastating crash in the Potomac River, CBS News reported.

The collision involved a PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet and a Sikorsky H-60 Black Hawk helicopter, both of which crashed while attempting to land at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. The crash resulted in the loss of at least 18 lives, with no survivors found so far, and emergency responders continuing search efforts into the night.

The commercial flight, American Eagle Flight No. 5342, had departed from Wichita, Kansas, en route to Washington, DC The jet, which was carrying 60 passengers and four crew members, collided with the Black Hawk helicopter, which had three soldiers aboard. According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the collision occurred around 9 pm local time as the aircraft was approaching Runway 33 at the airport. All flights were grounded immediately, and emergency teams were deployed to assist in the search and rescue operations.

A police official on the scene confirmed to CBS News that three debris fields were visible in the river, and by 11:30 pm ET, at least 18 bodies had been recovered. "No survivors had been found so far," the police official said. The search operations were expected to continue throughout the night. The FAA also confirmed that the crash involved a Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet, operated by American Airlines, and a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter.

American Airlines issued a statement confirming the incident, saying that it was "aware of reports that American Eagle flight 5342, operated by PSA, with service from Wichita, Kansas (ICT) to Washington Reagan National Airport (DCA) has been involved in an incident." The airline expressed condolences to those affected by the crash and stated that it was working closely with authorities.

The Army later confirmed that the helicopter involved in the collision was a Black Hawk helicopter, which was based out of Fort Belvoir, Virginia. According to Heather Chairez, a spokesperson for the Joint Task Force-National Capitol Region, the helicopter was on a training flight. "The chopper was on a training flight," Chairez told CBS News. The helicopter was assigned to Bravo Company, 12th Aviation Battalion. A Department of Defence official confirmed that three soldiers were aboard the helicopter, though no senior officials were on board.

According to scanner audio from air traffic control, the dispatcher confirmed that both the helicopter and the plane had crashed into the river. "The accident happened in the river," the dispatcher said in the audio. "Both the helicopter and the plane crashed in the river." The collision created a fireball visible from the Kennedy Center, and a verified livestream captured the moment of the explosion. The explosion occurred at 8:47 pm, shortly before the crash was reported.

The White House confirmed that President Trump had been briefed on the situation. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated, "The President has been made aware of the situation." Trump later offered his condolences, saying, "I have been fully briefed on the terrible accident which just took place at Reagan National Airport. May God bless their souls. Thank you for the incredible work being done by our first responders."

On social media website Truth Social, US President Trump also expressed frustration over the incident, writing, "The airplane was on a perfect and routine line of approach to the airport. The helicopter was going straight at the airplane for an extended period of time. It is a CLEAR NIGHT, the lights on the plane were blazing, why didn't the helicopter go up or down, or turn. Why didn't the control tower tell the helicopter what to do instead of asking if they saw the plane. This is a bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented. NOT GOOD!!!"

The FBI has confirmed that the incident is not being treated as a criminal event at this time. According to a report from the District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department, a small aircraft crashed into the Potomac River "in the vicinity" of the airport. The department has also confirmed that emergency personnel are responding to the crash.

Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth expressed his condolences, saying, "Prayers for all impacted souls, and their families," in a post on social media. He also confirmed that an investigation was being launched by the Army and the Department of Defence. "We can confirm that the aircraft involved in tonight's incident was an Army UH-60 helicopter from Bravo Company, 12th Aviation Battalion, out of Davison Army Airfield, Fort Belvoir during a training flight," Hegseth wrote. "We are working with local officials and will provide additional information once it becomes available."

Heather Chairez, Media Chief at Joint Task Force-National Capitol Region/MDW Public Affairs Office, provided more details in a statement, saying, "We can confirm that the aircraft involved in tonight's incident was an Army UH-60 helicopter from Bravo Company, 12th Aviation Battalion, out of Davison Army Airfield, Fort Belvoir during a training flight. We are working with local officials and will provide additional information once it becomes available. Very respectfully, Heather Chairez Media Chief JTF-NCR/MDW Public Affairs Office."

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy posted on X (formerly Twitter): "I have directed the US Department of Transportation and Federal Aviation Administration News to provide full support to the National Transportation Safety Board and all responding agencies and authorities."

The DC Police Department confirmed that multiple agencies were coordinating a search-and-rescue operation, and the US Park Police aviation unit joined the efforts. The FAA is conducting a thorough investigation into the cause of the crash, and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is assisting in the investigation.

Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser posted on X, saying "As we continue to pray for all involved, we are grateful for the efforts of our first responders during this tragic event. There will be a press conference tonight at 12:30AM. It will be live on this account."

As authorities work to determine the cause of the collision, many are left to mourn the loss of at least 63 lives, while questions about the sequence of events continue to emerge.

