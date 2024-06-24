At least 22 killed as fire engulfs Lithium battery plant in South Korea

Seoul [South Korea], June 24 : At least 22 people were killed, and eight others injured after a massive fire engulfed a lithium battery plant in South Korea on Monday, Al Jazeera reported.

Following their earlier confirmation that at least 16 workers had lost their lives in the fire and that three more had been injured, South Korean authorities announced on Monday that they had discovered 22 bodies from the factory located in Hwaseong, 45 kilometers (28 miles) south of Seoul.

Among the dead were one Laotian and eighteen Chinese labourers, reported Al Jazeera.

Citing information from corporate officials, fire official Kim Jin-young stated that the nationality of the remaining deceased worker was not yet determined.

About 10:30 a.m. (01:30 GMT), the South Korean battery manufacturer Aricell's plant caught fire. It was put out just after 3 p.m. (06:00 GMT), according to police, reported Al Jazeera.

South Korea is a major exporter of lithium batteries and is home to major companies in the sector, including SK On, LG Energy Solution, and Samsung SDI.

Yoon Suk-yeol, the president of South Korea, has directed authorities to mobilize all staff and equipment "to focus on searching for and rescuing people," according to his office.

Due to the smoke from the fire, Hwaseong authorities issued a number of advisories asking the public to stay inside and close their windows.

Thermal run, a phenomenon that can happen when lithium batteries overheat or are pierced, has been known to cause explosions or fires in devices such as electric cars, laptops, and phones.

