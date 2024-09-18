At least 25 injured in Prague train accident

Prague, Sep 18 At least 25 people were injured in a train accident in Prague, rescuers said on Wednesday.

Two trains collided in the Prague 8 district on the track near the bridge with Cuprova Street, injuring several people at the scene, Czech police said on social media platform X.

Prague Medical Rescue Services later said on X that they rescued 25 people, most with limb or head injuries.

Czech Railways said they evacuated about 200 passengers via a special evacuation train, Xinhua news agency reported.

Local media reported that one of the passenger trains crashed into a stationary train.

Police were investigating the accident as "negligence," said the police, adding that the breath test of one of the train drivers was positive.

