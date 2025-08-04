At least 299 dead including 140 children in Pakistan floods

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 4 : At least 299 people, including 140 children, have died and over 700 others injured due to flash floods and torrential rains that have swept through multiple parts of Pakistan since late June, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said on Sunday, Dawn reported.

The NDMA said the deluges, which began on June 26, have "left a trail of devastation across the country." The fatalities include 102 men, 57 women, and 140 children, while the injured comprise 239 children, 204 women, and 272 men.

According to Dawn, the extreme weather has also damaged 1,676 housesof which 562 were completely destroyed and 1,114 were partially damaged. The floods also resulted in the loss of 428 livestock, further compounding hardships for affected communities.

The NDMA confirmed that it has conducted 223 rescue operations and successfully evacuated 2,880 people from flood-hit areas. Relief efforts have included the distribution of over 13,400 essential items, including 2,000 tents, 958 blankets, 569 quilts, 613 mattresses, and more than 1,100 food packs, Dawn reported.

In addition, authorities have supplied 1,282 kitchen sets, 350 life jackets, 1,122 hygiene kits, 2,170 tarpaulins, and 146 de-watering pumps. Medical support is also being provided, with 71 camps established, where 577 people have received treatment so far.

The NDMA noted that multiple regions remain affected, with ongoing joint operations being conducted alongside provincial and federal agencies, Dawn stated.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain, wind, and thundershowers with isolated heavy falls in northern regions from August 4 to August 7. Rain is likely in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Islamabad during this period, while Gilgit-Baltistan is expected to receive rainfall starting August 5. Balochistan will mostly experience hot and humid conditions, with some rainfall forecast in its northeastern and southern parts on August 6. Sindh is also expected to remain hot and humid, with light rain in coastal areas.

In Punjab, Director General of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Irfan Ali Kathia, warned on Sunday of a sixth round of monsoon rains expected to start August 5. "The ongoing rains could lead to medium to high-level flooding in the Chenab and Jhelum rivers, with the risk expected to begin from Aug 5," he said, as quoted by Dawn.

PDMA also warned that August's rains are likely to be heavier than those in July, with dozens of districts, including Lahore, Murree, Attock, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, and Dera Ghazi Khan, among others, expected to be affected. Dawn added that landslides and structural damage to weak buildings and mud houses may occur in Murree and Galliyat, both popular tourist areas.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor