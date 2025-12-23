At least 453 killed in 432 violent incidents across Balochistan in 2025

Balochistan [Pakistan] December 23 : Attacks, bombings, and armed incidents across Balochistan resulted in the deaths of at least 248 civilians and 205 security personnel in 2025, according to a report by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

Data released by security officials indicates that 2025 was yet another challenging and violent year for law enforcement in Balochistan.

The report indicates that there were 432 recorded armed incidents across the region during the year, leading to the deaths of numerous individuals, including both civilians and Pakistani security forces, while fear and uncertainty continued to prevail in the area, as reported by TBP.

Official statistics reveal that 284 civilians and 205 security personnel lost their lives due to the violence, although previous figures from authorities had placed the civilian toll at 248. These incidents significantly disrupted everyday life and raised critical concerns regarding the overall security climate in Balochistan.

The report outlines several major attacks that occurred throughout the year. Six suicide bombings took place in locations such as Quetta, Mastung, Khuzdar, Turbat, and Nokundi. On March 11, a Baloch "pro-independence" group attacked and hijacked the Jaffer Express train in the Bolan region. On February 18, seven individuals were killed in Barkhan, while separate instances of gunfire targeted passenger coaches near Zhob and Kalat in July, as mentioned in the TBP report.

On May 15, a bus in Khuzdar was attacked, resulting in six fatalities and 43 injuries. Later in the year, a suicide bombing at the Frontier Corps headquarters in Quetta on September 30 led to the deaths of 12 individuals.

Conversely, authorities in Balochistan insist that extensive counterinsurgency efforts were ongoing throughout the year. According to claims by Additional Chief Secretary Hamza Shafqaat and DIG of the Counter Terrorism Department Aitzaz, over 78,000 intelligence-based operations were executed across Balochistan in 2025. Officials assert that these operations led to the deaths of 707 members of Baloch "pro-independence" groups.

Security officials emphasise that operations against armed groups and their affiliates continued steadily, but they acknowledge that security threats in Balochistan remain a significant concern. In summary, officials have characterised 2025 as a disappointing year for both peace and stability in the region, with residents experiencing prolonged feelings of insecurity.

Public opinion has increasingly voiced concerns over what many perceive as failures in security and has urged the government to implement more effective measures to ensure public safety, as noted in the TBP report.

The statistics released by the government concerning law and order in Balochistan are met with scepticism from local communities and civil society organisations. Critics contend that many incidents go unreported, while military authorities are alleged to underreport casualties among security personnel, as highlighted by the TBP report.

