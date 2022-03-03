At least 5 killed in double crash in southeastern Romania

A helicopter searching for a lost fighter jet crashed on Wednesday night, killing all five people on board.

The IAR 330 Puma helicopter took off around 20:21, in a search and rescue mission for the MiG 21 Lancer jet.

The helicopter lost radio contact with the control tower and disappeared from radar around 20:44, the National Defense Ministry said.

The ministry had earlier announced that the fighter jet had disappeared near the Mihail Kogalniceanu Airbase. Situated near the Black Sea, the NATO airbase is home to most of the U.S. military in Romania.

The aircraft was conducting an air patrol mission over the region when it lost radio contact with the control tower at 20:03.

So far, no information has been released about the MiG and its pilot.

Search and rescue operations are still ongoing. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

